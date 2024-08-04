Double Louis d'Or 1781 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1781 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (1)