France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1781 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1781 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.
- New York Sale (1)
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
