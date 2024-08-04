Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1781 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1781 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1781 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,100

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1781 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 11, 2023.

France Double Louis d'Or 1781 W at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

