Double Louis d'Or 1778 Q. Perpignan (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

