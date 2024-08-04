France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1779 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1779
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1779 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Florange (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6806 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6297 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
