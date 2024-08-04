Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1779 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1779 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1779 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1779 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6806 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6297 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction iNumis - May 3, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction Jean ELSEN - September 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction iNumis - December 8, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction Stack's - July 8, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date July 8, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 W at auction Spink - September 25, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

