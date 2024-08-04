France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1779 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 179
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1779
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1779 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place January 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Where to sell?
