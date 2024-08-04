France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1778 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 42,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1778
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Florange (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Künker (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
3216 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3760 $
Price in auction currency 3450 EUR
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
