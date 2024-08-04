Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1778 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 42,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
3216 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3760 $
Price in auction currency 3450 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction Florange - May 25, 2018
Seller Florange
Date May 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 11, 2013
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction Spink - June 25, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 W at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

