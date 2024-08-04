Double Louis d'Or 1778 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1)