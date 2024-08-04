France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1778 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,749
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1778
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
