France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1779 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1779 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1779 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,225

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1779 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6602 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 M at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
3090 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1779 M at auction M&M AG, CH - October 3, 2004
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date October 3, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

