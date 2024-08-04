France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1779 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Toulouse
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,225
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1779
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1779 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6602 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search