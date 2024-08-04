Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1778 M. Toulouse (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 M Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,273

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 M at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
9433 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 M at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

