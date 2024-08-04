France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1778 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,553. Bidding took place May 29, 2003.
