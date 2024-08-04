Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1778 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 D at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3012 $
Price in auction currency 2875 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 D at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5328 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 D at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 D at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 D at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 D at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1778 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1778 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search