France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1778 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1778
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3012 $
Price in auction currency 2875 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5328 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
