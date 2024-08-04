France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1778 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: iNumis
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,902
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1778
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- iNumis (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search