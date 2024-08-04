Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1778 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1778 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,902

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1778 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

France Double Louis d'Or 1778 B at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date March 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
