Double Louis d'Or 1777 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)