France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1777 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Aix-en-Provence
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 14,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Aix-en-Provence
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search