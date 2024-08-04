Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1777 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Aix-en-Provence

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Aix-en-Provence
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 & at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3549 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 & at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

