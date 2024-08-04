France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,853
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2676 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2754 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
