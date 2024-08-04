France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1777 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 96,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2002 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2597 $
Price in auction currency 2610 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2002
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
