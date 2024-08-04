Double Louis d'Or 1777 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (10) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)