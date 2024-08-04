Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1777 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 96,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2002 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2597 $
Price in auction currency 2610 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Spink - March 26, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction HAYNAULT - September 16, 2017
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 7, 2017
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2002
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 W at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

