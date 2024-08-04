Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1777 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,890

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 T at auction Heritage - January 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1777 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search