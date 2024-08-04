France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1777 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
