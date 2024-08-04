France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1777 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 39,083
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4583 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date October 29, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
