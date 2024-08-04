Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1777 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 39,083

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4583 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction Goldberg - October 29, 2009
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction Goldberg - October 29, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date October 29, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 K at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

