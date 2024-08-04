France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1777 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: Boule
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 32,016
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4664 $
Price in auction currency 4424 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2379 $
Price in auction currency 2225 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
