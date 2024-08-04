Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1777 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Boule

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 32,016

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Giquello & Associés (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4664 $
Price in auction currency 4424 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2379 $
Price in auction currency 2225 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction V. GADOURY - March 12, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction VINCHON - October 20, 2020
Seller VINCHON
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction HAYNAULT - September 24, 2019
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Boule - December 2, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Schulman - November 21, 2015
Seller Schulman
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date December 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

