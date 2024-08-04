Double Louis d'Or 1777 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (13) VF (5) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Boule (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Giquello & Associés (1)

Grün (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (6)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Schulman (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VINCHON (2)