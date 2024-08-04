France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1777 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 53,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23549 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,288. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3496 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
