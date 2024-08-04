Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 49,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Muizon – Rieunier auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place November 21, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Muizon – Rieunier (2)
  • Palombo (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 W at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3597 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5550 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 W at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


France Double Louis d'Or 1776 W at auction Muizon – Rieunier - April 20, 2017
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date April 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


France Double Louis d'Or 1776 W at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price


France Double Louis d'Or 1776 W at auction Muizon – Rieunier - November 21, 2014
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price


France Double Louis d'Or 1776 W at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

