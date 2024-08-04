France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: iNumis
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 49,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Muizon – Rieunier auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place November 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Muizon – Rieunier (2)
- Palombo (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3597 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5550 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date April 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Muizon – Rieunier
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search