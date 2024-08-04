Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 Q. Perpignan (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 Q Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 Q Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Boule

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Perpignan Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Boule (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 Q at auction Boule - December 2, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 Q at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1776 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search