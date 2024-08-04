France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 Q. Perpignan (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Perpignan
Photo by: Boule
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 14,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Perpignan Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Boule (1)
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search