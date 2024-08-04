Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 K Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 73,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2556 $
Price in auction currency 342000 JPY
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction V. GADOURY - May 14, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction V. GADOURY - June 20, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 K at auction iNumis - December 8, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1776 All France coins France gold coins France coins Double Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search