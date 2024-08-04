Double Louis d'Or 1776 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

