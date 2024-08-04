France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 73,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2556 $
Price in auction currency 342000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
