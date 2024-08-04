Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 35,046

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 5,375. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.

France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5871 $
Price in auction currency 5375 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 21, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction iNumis - December 8, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction iNumis - May 26, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date May 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 I at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

