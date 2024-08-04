France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 35,046
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 5,375. Bidding took place December 19, 2023.
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5871 $
Price in auction currency 5375 EUR
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
