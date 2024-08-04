France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1776 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 79,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1799 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
