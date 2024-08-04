Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 79,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • UBS (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1799 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2007 $
Price in auction currency 1841 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - May 23, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date May 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 D at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search