France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1776 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1776 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,662

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 300,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 300000 JPY
France Double Louis d'Or 1776 A at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

