Double Louis d'Or 1776 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1776 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 300,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

