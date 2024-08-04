France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Aix-en-Provence
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 67,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Aix-en-Provence
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2015.
