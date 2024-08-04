Double Louis d'Or 1775 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) F (1)