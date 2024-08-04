Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 &. Aix-en-Provence (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Aix-en-Provence

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 & Aix-en-Provence - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 67,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Aix-en-Provence
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark &. Aix-en-Provence. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Aix-en-Provence Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 & at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 28, 2015
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 & at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

