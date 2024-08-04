Double Louis d'Or 1775 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 15,168. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)