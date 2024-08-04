France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: iNumis
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 68,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 15,168. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Giquello & Associés (1)
- Heritage (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12926 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search