France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 W. Lille (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lille

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 68,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Giquello & Associés auction for EUR 15,168. Bidding took place December 5, 2022.

France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12926 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 W at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
