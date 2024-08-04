Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Florange (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 T at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4834 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 T at auction Florange - May 25, 2018
Seller Florange
Date May 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

