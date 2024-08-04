Double Louis d'Or 1775 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
