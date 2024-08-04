France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 K. Bordeaux (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bordeaux
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 38,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
