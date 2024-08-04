France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 39,246
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 8,800. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4074 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date October 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
