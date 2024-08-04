Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 39,246

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 8,800. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4074 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
990 $
Price in auction currency 990 USD
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction HAYNAULT - May 3, 2023
Seller HAYNAULT
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 12, 2018
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Auctiones - October 20, 2013
Seller Auctiones
Date October 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 I at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

