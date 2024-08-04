France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Lyon
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 64,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Lyon
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Palombo (1)
- UBS (1)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
3698 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2755 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
