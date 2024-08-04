Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Lyon

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 D Lyon - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 64,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Lyon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 D at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
3698 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 D at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
2755 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 D at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2013
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 D at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 D at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

