Double Louis d'Or 1775 D. Lyon (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark D. Lyon. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Lyon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (2)