France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,378
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
