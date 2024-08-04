Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 BB Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,378

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 BB at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

