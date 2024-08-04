Double Louis d'Or 1775 BB. Strasbourg (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7534 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition XF (1)