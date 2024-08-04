Double Louis d'Or 1777 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,828
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
3251 $
Price in auction currency 2950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
