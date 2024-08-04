Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1777 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1777 B Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,828

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2642 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
3251 $
Price in auction currency 2950 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 B at auction Hess Divo - May 22, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France Double Louis d'Or 1777 B at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
