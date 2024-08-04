Double Louis d'Or 1777 B. Rouen (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1777 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition XF (4) VF (2)