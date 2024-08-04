Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1775 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,32 g
  • Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,285

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • iNumis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
4121 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
France Double Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

