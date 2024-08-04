Double Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) Service PCGS (1)