France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: iNumis
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,32 g
- Pure gold (0,4812 oz) 14,9654 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,285
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
