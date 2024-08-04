Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Bayonne

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
  • Mintage UNC 683

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

