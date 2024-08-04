France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
- Mintage UNC 683
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
- Year 1776
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
