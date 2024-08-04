1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 L. Bayonne (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1776 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)