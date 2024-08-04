Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
  • Mintage UNC 2,241

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 14,375. Bidding took place June 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Giquello & Associés (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5386 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8429 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Giquello & Associés - December 5, 2022
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 28, 2015
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 21, 2013
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Stack's - July 21, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date July 21, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Stack's - April 14, 2005
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction Stack's - April 14, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 14, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1777 All France coins France gold coins France coins 1/2 Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search