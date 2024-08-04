1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 14,375. Bidding took place June 30, 2022.

