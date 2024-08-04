France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 I. Limoges (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Limoges
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
- Mintage UNC 2,241
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
- Year 1777
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 14,375. Bidding took place June 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Florange (1)
- Giquello & Associés (1)
- MDC Monaco (5)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5386 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8429 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Giquello & Associés
Date December 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 21, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Louis d'Or 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
