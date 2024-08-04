France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
- Mintage UNC 766
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
- Year 1784
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
