1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

