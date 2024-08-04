Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse 1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
  • Mintage UNC 766

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Louis d'Or 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

