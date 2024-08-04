1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

