1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
- Mintage UNC 585
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
- Year 1775
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
