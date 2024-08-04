Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 A. Paris (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1203 oz) 3,7414 g
  • Mintage UNC 585

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination 1/2 Louis d'Or
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
12207 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
France 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Louis d'Or 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Louis XVI Coins of France in 1775 All France coins France gold coins France coins 1/2 Louis d'Or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search