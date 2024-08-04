40 Francs 1839 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1839 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 920 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

