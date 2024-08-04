France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1839 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 23
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1839 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 920 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
57278 $
Price in auction currency 45000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
35729 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
