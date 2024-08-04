Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1839 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1839 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1839 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 23

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1839 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 920 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (1)
France 40 Francs 1839 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
57278 $
Price in auction currency 45000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1839 A at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
35729 $
Price in auction currency 32000 CHF
France 40 Francs 1839 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

