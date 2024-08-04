France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1838 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 31,027
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1838 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date January 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
