40 Francs 1838 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1838 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (19) F (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (2)

Lugdunum (1)

Nomisma (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Palombo (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)