France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1838 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1838 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1838 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 31,027

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1838 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 12, 2018
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 12, 2018
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Künker - May 15, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Bertolami - January 20, 2018
Seller Bertolami
Date January 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs 1838 A at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

