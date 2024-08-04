Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1837 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1837 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1837 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 28,224

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1837 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (2)
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Spink - September 21, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction HERVERA - July 11, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1837 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

