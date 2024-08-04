France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1837 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 28,224
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1837 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
