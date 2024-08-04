40 Francs 1837 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1837 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

