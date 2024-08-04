France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1835 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 36,432
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1835 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (2)
- Libert (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search