France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1835 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1835 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1835 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 36,432

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1835 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Libert (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1835 A at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2014
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 6, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 40 Francs 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

