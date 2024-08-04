40 Francs 1834 L "Type 1831-1839". Bayonne (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1834 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20456 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (13) VF (26) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU53 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (9)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (2)

Maître Wattebled (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)