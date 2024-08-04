France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1834 L "Type 1831-1839". Bayonne (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,451
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1834 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20456 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
