France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1834 L "Type 1831-1839". Bayonne (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 40 Francs 1834 L "Type 1831-1839" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1834 L "Type 1831-1839" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,451

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1834 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20456 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 10, 2016.

France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction iNumis - May 3, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2018
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1834 L at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

