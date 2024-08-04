France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1834 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 302,513
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1834 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,572. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 144000 JPY
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC)
Date July 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
