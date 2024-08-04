40 Francs 1834 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1834 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,572. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (28) XF (53) VF (140) F (13) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (24) PCGS (19)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)

Artemide Aste (3)

Auction World (6)

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (15)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (5)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (2)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (22)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (6)

Hess Divo / Künker (1)

HIRSCH (1)

HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC) (1)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (11)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (19)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Leu (2)

London Coins (1)

Lugdunum (5)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (6)

Montenegro (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (3)

Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)

Patrick Guillard Collection (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (7)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (6)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

VINCHON (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

Wannenes Art Auction (1)

WCN (2)