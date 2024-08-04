Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1834 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1834 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1834 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 302,513

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1834 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,572. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 144000 JPY
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Roma Numismatics - November 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Leu - September 11, 2023
Seller Leu
Date September 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC) - July 16, 2023
Seller HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC)
Date July 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1834 A at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 40 Francs 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

