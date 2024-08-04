France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1833 B "Type 1831-1839". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,392
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
