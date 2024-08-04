Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1833 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1833 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1833 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 221,449

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1833 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 767 EUR
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 30, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 17, 2022
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 6, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1833 A at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

