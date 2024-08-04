40 Francs 1833 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1833 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (15) XF (17) VF (90) F (10) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (9)

