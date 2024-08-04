France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1833 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 221,449
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1833 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (5)
- Ars Time (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (12)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search