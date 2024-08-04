Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1832 B "Type 1831-1839". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 40 Francs 1832 B "Type 1831-1839" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1832 B "Type 1831-1839" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,339

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1832 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2757 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1832 B at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

