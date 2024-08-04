France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1832 B "Type 1831-1839". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,339
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1832
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1832 with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2757 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
