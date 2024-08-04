Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1832 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1832 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1832 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 22,493

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1832 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 10, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1832 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

