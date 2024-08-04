France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1832 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 22,493
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1832
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1832 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search