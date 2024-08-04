France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1831 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 62,563
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1831 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 29,334. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC)
Date July 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
