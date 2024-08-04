Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1831 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1831 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 40 Francs 1831 A "Type 1831-1839" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 62,563

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1831 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 29,334. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC) - July 16, 2023
Seller HOTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE CARLO (HVMC)
Date July 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction VINCHON - December 6, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Inasta - October 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1831 A at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

