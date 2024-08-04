40 Francs 1831 A "Type 1831-1839". Paris (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1831 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2816 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 29,334. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (13) AU (21) XF (40) VF (51) F (8) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (7) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service PCGS (13) NGC (15) ANACS (2)

