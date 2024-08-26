France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Paris. Incuse Error
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
