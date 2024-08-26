20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)