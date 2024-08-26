Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Paris. Incuse Error

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 A "Raised edge" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

