France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Variety: Rouen

Obverse 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I Reverse 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" Rouen - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis Philippe I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis Philippe I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
  • Mint Rouen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 355 GBP
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date March 8, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 4, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Schulman - July 3, 2015
Seller Schulman
Date July 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Heritage - July 2, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Heritage - June 11, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction Ars Time - November 4, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date November 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge" at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
