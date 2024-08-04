France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)
Variety: Rouen
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis Philippe I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1831
- Ruler Louis-Philippe I (King of France)
- Mint Rouen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 355 GBP
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 4, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 2, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
