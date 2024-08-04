20 Francs 1831 B "Raised edge". Rouen (France, Louis Philippe I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1831 "Raised edge" with mark B. Rouen. This gold coin from the times of Louis Philippe I struck at the Rouen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

